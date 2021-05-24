The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that it will contribute 2000 10-Litre oxygen concentrators in the effort to fight the raging COVID-19 pandemic in the country. "BCCI to contribute 10-Litre 2000 Oxygen concentrators to boost India's efforts in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic." The announcement comes in line of the increasing demand for medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators in India, which is still staggering under the assault of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

An official BCCI release quoted president Sourav Ganguly as saying, "The BCCI acknowledges the stellar role the medical and healthcare community has played and continues to play as we fight this long battle against the virus.

"They have truly been frontline warriors and have done whatever possible to shield us. The Board has always put health and safety at the top of the chart and remains committed to the cause," Ganguly added.

"The oxygen concentrators will provide immediate relief to those affected and will help in their speedy recovery," he concluded.

Honorary Secretary of the BCCI, Jay Shah, said that BCCI stood "shoulder to shoulder" in the fight against the pandemic. "We stand shoulder to shoulder in this collective fight against the virus," Shah said.

"The BCCI understands the desperate need for medical equipment in this hour of crisis and hopes this effort will help in narrowing the demand-supply gap that has generated across the country," he added.

"We have all gone through a lot, but I am confident that we can stay ahead of the curve now that the vaccination drive is underway. I urge everyone eligible to get vaccinated," he concluded.