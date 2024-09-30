County cricket club Worcestershire has announced that number 33 shirt will be retired in memory of left-arm spinner Josh Baker, who tragically passed away earlier this year. Baker was a talented and dedicated homegrown player claimed 43 wickets in 22 first-class matches for Worcestershire. He also took 27 wickets in 25 white-ball appearances for the club, and represented England at under-19 level twice on their tour of Sri Lanka. He had taken 3-66 in the first innings of Worcestershire's four-day 2nd XI Championship match against Somerset at Bromsgrove School, before tragically passing away on May 2 due to a sudden arrhythmic death syndrome. The match was called off early on the final day.

“Josh was not only an outstanding cricketer but an exceptional individual. His passing has left an irreplaceable void at our club and in the hearts of all who knew him. Retiring the Number 33 shirt, for the first time in our club's history, ensures his memory and contributions are never forgotten. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations,” said Worcestershire CEO Ashley Giles.

Baker came into limelight when he was struck for 34 runs in an over by Ben Stokes shortly after being made England's Test captain in May 2022. On that night, Stokes sent him a text message to motivate him in putting his best foot forward on the field.

As part of the club's tribute, a framed Baker 33 shirt will be permanently displayed in the Graeme Hick Pavilion, and a metal bench with Josh's locker plaque will be installed at the training nets—two lasting memorials to honour Josh's contribution to Worcestershire.

The club also said Josh's parents, Paul and Lisa, have also been awarded Life Memberships, ensuring they will forever be a part of the Worcestershire family and that New Road will always remain a place of welcome and belonging for them.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)