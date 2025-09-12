Sachin Tendulkar has been sort of a globe trotter after he retired from international cricket in 2013. From Goa to Kerala to foreign destinations, Tendulkar often shares photos and videos of his travels. On Friday, Tendulkar shared one such video of his African adventure from 2023. In the video, Sachin can be seen standing beneath a shade with a small plane behind him. He went on to explain that he was stranded in the middle of Maasai Mara, one of the world's most famous game reserve in Kenya, because of storm.

"We were inside the aircraft, and you could see the storm approaching. Originally, we were supposed to land exactly where that storm is now. We were just about two miles away from the landing strip, but due to the bad weather, we couldn't land," Tendulkar said in the video

"We had to try landing elsewhere, but this new runway had wildebeest all over it. So, we came down low twice, just to scare them off, then took off again. Eventually, the runway was cleared, and we managed to land safely."

Meanwhile, Tendulkar on Thursday rejected speculation that he is in contention to be the next BCCI President with his management firm describing all such talk as "unfounded". The 52-year-old's management firm issued the statement on his behalf to put to rest theories of him being a possible successor to Roger Binny, whose tenure ended after he turned 70 in July.

"It has come to our attention that certain reports and rumours have been circulating regarding Mr. Sachin Tendulkar being considered, or nominated, for the position of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)," read a statement from the company.

"We wish to categorically state that no such development has taken place. We urge all concerned to refrain from giving credence to unfounded speculations," it added.

The world's richest cricket board is due to hold its elections at its Annual General Meeting on September 28.