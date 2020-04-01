Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Coronavirus: Shahid Afridi Comes Out In Support Of Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh

Updated: 01 April 2020 21:11 IST

Harbhajan Singh had urged people to contribute in a video message and called on other cricketers in the two countries to make similar appeals.

Shahid Afridi came out in support of Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh. © AFP

Shahid Afridi came out in support of Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, who faced a storm on social media for backing the former Pakistan captain's foundation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. "Very sad to see simple messages of humanity getting misunderstood! We r ambassadors for Love & peace, Truly value the support extended by @YUVSTRONG12 & @harbhajan_singh for coming forward & urging people to #DonateKaroNa #HumanitybeyondBorders," Afridi tweeted on Wednesday.

"These are testing times, it's time to look out for each other," Yuvraj wrote on Twitter in a call for funds.

While Afridi thanked the two, Indian Twitter users reacted with fury at the support for a rival player.

"Do you have any sense?" wrote one Twitter user. "Lost respect" for Harbhajan Singh, added another. "Sorry guys you lost it."

After facing the heat, Yuvraj Singh tried to clarify his tweet that angered some fans on Twitter.

"I really don't understand how a msg to help the most vulnerable people gets blown out of proportion! All I tried to achieve through that message was to help people in our own respective countries by providing healthcare, my intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings. I'm an Indian and I will always bleed blue and will always stand for humanity. Jai Hind," Yuvraj Singh wrote in his Instagram story.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral cricket series since 2012-2013.

Comments
