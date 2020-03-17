Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar joined WHO's #SafeHandsChallenge to promote the importance of washing hands amid the coronavirus pandemic . In a video shared by the Master Blaster, Tendulkar is seen washing his hands thoroughly and also talking about the importance of washing hands with soap. In an attempt to spread the importance of hygiene amid the coronavirus pandemic, star Indian athlete Hima Das also took up the #SafeHands challenge and urged the likes of Tendulkar, MC Mary Kom, Sania Mirza and Rani Rampal to take it forward.

Earlier, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu had also taken up the challenge and had posted a video on Twitter in which she was seen washing her hands with soap for almost 30 seconds.

The World Health Organisation, which has declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, has been continuously asking people to wash their hands with soap regularly to avoid infection.

Overall, 7,000 people have lost their lives across the world. In India 126 confirmed cases have been reported so far and three people have lost their lives due to coronavirus.