Watch: How KL Rahul Is Keeping Himself Busy While On Self-Isolation

Updated: 20 March 2020 13:33 IST

Although staying at home can get a bit boring, KL Rahul has a few fun things that can help you beat the boredom during self-isolation.

KL Rahul posted a video on Instagram where he is engaging in multiple activities. © Instagram

In the wake of the coronavirus threat, Indians have been asked to self-isolate and stay indoors as much as possible. Although staying at home can get a bit boring, KL Rahul has a few fun things that can help you beat the boredom during self-isolation. The Indian cricketer shared a video on Instagram, where he is seen spending time knocking the ball around and spending some time on his PlayStation. The Indian batsman is also seen reading a book and doing some work on his iPad.

Watch the video here:

Rahul has been in tremendous form for India in ODIs and T20Is. In the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which concluded back in February, Rahul smashed 224 runs and set a new world record for the highest number of runs in a T20I bilateral series.

He is also the only wicket-keeper batsman after MS Dhoni to have scored multiple fifties in T20I cricket for India.

In the ODIs against New Zealand, Rahul managed to score 204 runs in the three-match series. Rahul smashed his first ODI hundred in New Zealand in the third match of the series but could not help India win the game.

Shifting focus to the IPL, KL Rahul was recently appointed the captain of Kings XI Punjab after Ravichandran Ashwin was released by the franchise.

Kings XI Punjab will be hoping that Rahul can continue his good form in the upcoming edition of the IPL and help them win the trophy under his leadership.

India India Cricket Team Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Cricket
