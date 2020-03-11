 
Bangladesh Cricket Board Postpones World XI vs Asia XI Matches Amid Coronavirus Fears

Updated: 11 March 2020 19:53 IST

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan said the board is facing problems in organising the two matches that were to be held on March 21 and 22.

Positive tests for COVID-19 have increased over the past few days in South Asian countries. © AFP

The Asia XI vs World XI T20 matches, scheduled to take place in Dhaka to celebrate the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, have been deferred due to the rising concern over the spread of coronavirus. Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan told reporters on Wednesday that the board is facing problems in organising the two matches that were to be held on March 21 and 22 and a musical concert featuring AR Rahman before that. "We had two options in our hand," Hasan said.

"We were supposed to hold a concert on the 18th. We initially had plans to do it on a small scale. But we have decided to do it in a grand manner. That's why we have decided to defer it for the moment, and not do it on a small scale. It will not take place on the 18th. When the situation improves, we will hold it in grand fashion."

"We are also facing problems organizing the matches on the 21st and the 22nd. There is no doubt with the players coming over here and playing. But for the moment, we have deferred the two events (concert and T20 matches). We will assess the scenario in the next couple of months and organize the events. So the events are postponed for the time being."

Positive tests for COVID-19 have increased over the past few days in South Asian countries.

The Dhaka Tribune states that three people tested positive on Sunday while two more have been quarantined at the international airport in Dhaka on suspicion of being infected.

