BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Thursday said the board will be working in the direction of ensuring proper rest, acclimatisation and practise matches for Indian cricketers ahead of any major series in SENA countries. Following a review meeting in BCCI headquarters, Saikia said there is no lack of communication within Indian cricket as far as injury management is concerned but the board will try and ensure to have a better Future Tours Program (FTP) to give the players ample time to prepare. "Everybody is on the same page. BCCI is working in a very well like a well oiled engine," Saikia told reporters.

"There is proper coordination amongst all the wings of BCCI, whether it is women's teams committees or their technical staff or their coaches, vis-a-vis the COE, vis-a-vis the Indian men's team's coaching staff and the head coach. There is no difficulty in the coordination, everything is moving in the right direction."

"The only challenge which we are facing is that there are too many matches in the year and that is why in the next FTP we will do certain things, we will take certain measures.

"We have instructed our FTP persons who will be meeting very soon in various international forums that our FTP should be in such a way it should be scheduled that there is proper rest for the players as well as some kind of acclimatisation or some kind of friendly matches before any major series in SENA countries (South Africa, Australia, England and New Zealand)," Saikia added.

The review meeting was attended by India Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill, T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer, head coach Gautam Gambhir, director of cricket at CoE VVS Laxman along with officials of the Indian cricket board.

"We discussed (about) our team performed in England and Ireland and also we are thinking about what we are going to do about the next one year. The road map has been prepared and we will be doing some exercises so that we have a very good performance in 2027 World Cup," Saikia added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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