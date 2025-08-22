Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been picked in India's 15-member Asia Cup squad. The tournament is set to kick off on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates with the final to be played on 28th of that month. Around a couple of weeks ahead of the continental event, Samson's wife Charulatha Remesh has shared a concerning update about the player from the hospital on social media. She revealed that Samson was at the hospital at 3 pm on August 21 before playing the night match at the ongoing Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 the same day.

For the unversed, Samson is currently leading Kochi Blue Tigers in KCL. The match that Charulatha was talking about was the second one of the tournament in which Samson's side Kochi Blue Tigers defeated Adani Trivandrum Royals by 8 wickets. Samson didn't get an opportunity to bat in the game.

While Samson was at the hospital at 3 pm that day, he played the game that took place at 7:45 pm. Charulatha shared the information through Instagram story.

It is still not clear why Samson was at the hospital, but if the issue is serious, it might put the BCCI selectors as well as the Indian cricket team in trouble. Notably, Samson opens the batting for the Indian cricket team along with Abhishek Sharma in the shortest format.

On the batting front, Samson has entered KCL on the back of an impressive knock. In a high-voltage friendly T20 clash at Greenfield Stadium ahead of the tournament last week, Samson-led Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) Secretary XI pulled off a nail-biting one-wicket victory over Sachin Baby's KCA President XI.

Batting first, President XI posted a competitive 184/8 in 20 overs. Rohan Kunnummal's explosive 60 off 29 balls and Abhijith Praveen's blistering cameo of 47 off 18 balls powered the innings, despite wickets tumbling regularly. Secretary XI's Sharafudheen (3 wickets) and Sijomon Joseph (2 wickets) struck crucial blows to keep the target within reach.

In reply, Secretary XI chased down the target in 19.4 overs, finishing at 188/9. Wicketkeeper Vishnu Vinod set the tone with a fiery 69 off 29 balls, while skipper Samson anchored the innings with 54 off 36 balls. The match went down to the final over, with Basil Thampi smashing a six to seal victory with two balls to spare.

