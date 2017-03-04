Complete Implementation Of Lodha Reforms In 4-5 months: Vinod Rai

Implementation of Lodha Committee recommendations in BCCI will be complete in the next four-five months, said Vinod Rai, head of the Supreme Court-appointed panel of administrators to manage the cricket board's affairs. "We would want to ensure the structure and system, as decided by the court, are put into place at the earliest," Rai said. "As far as BCCI is concerned, we will create a structure, we will create an accounting format, and we will ensure that certain systems are put in place by which governance of the BCCI in the future becomes smooth and as per the diktats of the report of the Lodha committee.

"It should not be a long process and the committee will be able to complete all this in about four to five months at the most."

The Supreme Court appointed the four-member panel, headed by the former Comptroller and Auditor General, in January.

He assured that cricket will continue to be played as scheduled in the Board Of Control For Cricket in India ((BCCI) calendar.

"We are there to ensure the Lodha Committee reforms are implemented in full," said Rai, adding that the court-appointed committee will be there till the next BCCI management committee is democratically elected after the implementation of reforms.

The reform parameters have already been made available to the state cricket associations and other associates at district club levels.

"We are in the process of examining to what extent the state associations have fulfilled the reform parameters and what is the undertaking they have given," Rai told PTI on the sidelines of an international conference on South Asia by the Institute of South Asian Studies, a Singapore think-tank.

Some of the associations have filed affidavits on the state of implementation this week.

The court and the Lodha Committee have laid down certain guidelines by which the BCCI elected management committee members should function.

Rai leads the management and supervision committee, three other members of which are historian Ramachandra Guha, Vikram Limaye, managing director and chief executive of IDFC Limited and former captain of Indian women cricket team, Diana Eduljee.