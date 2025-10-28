Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have secured their immediate ODI futures, at least until the home series against South Africa, thanks to their superb performance with the bat in the Sydney ODI against Australia. While Rohit followed a half-century in the second ODI with a hundred in the third, Kohli finally ended his run of two consecutive ducks in the first two matches with an unbeaten 74. As the duo managed to silence critics for a little while, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers took a sharp dig at their detractors.

De Villiers provocatively labelled the duo's critics as 'cockroaches', who have been constantly targeting the veteran batters, questioning their place in India's ODI team as the management looks to finalise its plans for the 2027 World Cup.

"I don't know what it is about people. I'm not sure if I can call them people. Cockroaches climbing out of their holes as soon as players get towards the backend of their careers. Why?" De Villiers said in a live session on his Facebook account, taking a sharp swipe at trolls and those intent on spreading negativity. He continued: "Why do you want to pour negative energy into players that have given their lives for their country and this beautiful game of cricket? This is the perfect time to celebrate them," he added, urging a change in focus towards appreciation.

De Villiers expressed his astonishment at seeing people trying to push down Kohli and Rohit despite the exemplary service the duo has given to the national team over the years.

"They have taken a lot of criticism in the last few months. Everyone is just trying to push them down for what reason, I have no idea. Obviously, I am referring to the minority because I think the majority of people celebrate Rohit and Virat and their incredible careers. And it is a fantastic time to celebrate them once again," said De Villiers, suggesting that a small, vocal group drives the negative agenda.

He stressed that the relentless pursuit of negativity against legends of the game is counterproductive and a betrayal of the support they deserve.