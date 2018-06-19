 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

CoA Asks BCCI Officials To Watch India-England T20Is At Own Expense

Updated: 19 June 2018 21:33 IST

The CoA has notified acting board secretary Amitabh Choudhary that if he wishes to stay back in England following the ICC annual conference to watch India's three T20I matches against England, the BCCI will not bear the expenses.

CoA Asks BCCI Officials To Watch India-England T20Is At Own Expense
ICC annual conference is scheduled to be held in Dublin from June 28 to July 2. © Reuters

The rift between the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seems to be unending as a fresh round of squabbling has erupted between the two. The CoA has notified acting board secretary Amitabh Choudhary that if he wishes to stay back in England following the ICC annual conference from June 28 to July 2 in Dublin, to watch India's three T20I matches against England, the BCCI will not bear their expenses. "The Committee of Administrators has taken note of your email. Although you have not sought approval from the CoA for your travels abroad, permission is granted for you to travel only to Dublin for attending the ICC meetings from June 28 to July 2," the COA's mail read.

"Kindly ensure that expenses towards ticketing and hotel stay are limited to the extent borne by ICC."

"From the contents of your email, the CoA does not see any value addition to the BCCI in your merely watching the three-T20 India-England games to be played in England.

"Hence, if you wish to attend these games, kindly ensure that BCCI does not incur any expenses in this regard," the mail further read.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has also sent a similar mail to the CoA, informing that he will be returning to the country after watching the first two England T20Is.

"I will be travelling to Dublin on June 26 and return to Mumbai on July 8 as I will stay back to attend the first two games of the India-England series in July 3 and July 6. This is for your information," Johri's mail read.

Significantly, the International Cricket Council's (ICC) annual conference is scheduled to be held in Dublin from June 28 to July 2 while the first India-Ireland T20I is also in Dublin on June 27.

Later, the men-in-blue will face hosts England in a three-match T20I series, starting July 3.

Comments
Topics : Cricket India Cricket Team England Cricket Team BCCI
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The first India-Ireland T20I is in Dublin on June 27.
  • Fresh round of squabbling has erupted between BCCI and CoA
  • Committee of Administrators was appointed by the Supreme Court.
Related Articles
CoA Asks BCCI Officials To Watch India-England T20Is At Own Expense
CoA Asks BCCI Officials To Watch India-England T20Is At Own Expense
Ambati Rayudu Fails Fitness Test, Replaced By Suresh Raina For India vs England ODIs
Ambati Rayudu Fails Fitness Test, Replaced By Suresh Raina For India vs England ODIs
Virat Kohli Receives Polly Umrigar Award For Best International Cricketer
Virat Kohli Receives Polly Umrigar Award For Best International Cricketer
IPL 2009: Enforcement Directorate Slaps Rs 121-Crore FEMA Penalty
IPL 2009: Enforcement Directorate Slaps Rs 121-Crore FEMA Penalty
Indian Cricket Stars Could Play In England
Indian Cricket Stars Could Play In England's New 100-Ball Tournament: Report
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 15 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.