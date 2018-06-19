CoA Asks BCCI Officials To Watch India-England T20Is At Own Expense

The rift between the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seems to be unending as a fresh round of squabbling has erupted between the two. The CoA has notified acting board secretary Amitabh Choudhary that if he wishes to stay back in England following the ICC annual conference from June 28 to July 2 in Dublin, to watch India's three T20I matches against England, the BCCI will not bear their expenses. "The Committee of Administrators has taken note of your email. Although you have not sought approval from the CoA for your travels abroad, permission is granted for you to travel only to Dublin for attending the ICC meetings from June 28 to July 2," the COA's mail read.

"Kindly ensure that expenses towards ticketing and hotel stay are limited to the extent borne by ICC."

"From the contents of your email, the CoA does not see any value addition to the BCCI in your merely watching the three-T20 India-England games to be played in England.

"Hence, if you wish to attend these games, kindly ensure that BCCI does not incur any expenses in this regard," the mail further read.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has also sent a similar mail to the CoA, informing that he will be returning to the country after watching the first two England T20Is.

"I will be travelling to Dublin on June 26 and return to Mumbai on July 8 as I will stay back to attend the first two games of the India-England series in July 3 and July 6. This is for your information," Johri's mail read.

Significantly, the International Cricket Council's (ICC) annual conference is scheduled to be held in Dublin from June 28 to July 2 while the first India-Ireland T20I is also in Dublin on June 27.

Later, the men-in-blue will face hosts England in a three-match T20I series, starting July 3.