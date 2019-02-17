 
Windies Star Chris Gayle To Retire From ODIs After 2019 Cricket World Cup

Updated: 17 February 2019 22:52 IST

Chris Gayle has announced he will retire from One-day Internationals following the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England and Wales.

Chris Gayle said he will retire after the Cricket World Cup 2019. © AFP

Chris Gayle has announced he will retire from One-day Internationals following the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England and Wales. Earlier this month, the 39-year-old veteran batsman had been recalled by the Windies for the first two ODIs against England in preparation for this year's World Cup. Chris Gayle last played for the Windies during a home series against Bangladesh last July.

The official handle of the Cricket West Indies broke the news through a tweet.

The big-hitting left-hander had pulled out of limited-overs series against India in October last year citing personal reasons.

Gayle holds the West Indian record for most ODI hundreds with 23, and is their second-leading run-scorer in the 50-over format with 9,727 runs -- trailing only Brian Lara (10,405).

His 215 against Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup also represents the highest limited-overs score by a West Indies batsman.

Last year, Gayle had equalled Pakistan star Shahid Afridi's record of most number of sixes in a career in all three international formats combined. Both batsmen have 476 sixes against their name well ahead of the next best, Brendon McCullum at 398 sixes.

Gayle, however, achieved the feat in 443 matches while Afridi reached the mark in 524 matches.

Afridi hit 351 sixes in ODIs, 73 sixes in T20Is and 52 in Tests. Gayle on the other hand has smashed 275 sixes in ODIs, 103 sixes in T20Is and 98 maximums in the longest format of the game.

"We welcome the return of Chris Gayle who missed the last two series and Ashley Nurse from injury. We are pleased to introduce Nicholas Pooran to the ODI cricket for the first time," Windies chairman of selectors Courtney Browne had said.

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics : West Indies Cricket Team Chris Gayle Cricket
Highlights
  • Chris Gayle to call time on his ODI career after Cricket World Cup 2019
  • Windies Cricket broke the news on Twitter
  • Chris Gayle has played 285 ODIs for the Windies
Chris Gayle Returns To Windies Squad For England One-Day Internationals
Watch: David Warner Turns Right-Hander, Hits Chris Gayle For A Six
Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Chris Gayle And More: Here
"Stars Among Stars": Chris Gayle Meets Sprint Legend Usain Bolt
Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Workout Video, Gets Trolled By Chris Gayle
