 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Chris Gayle Seeks to Cash in on Australia Court Win

Updated: 10 November 2017 08:38 IST

The all-rounder was accused by Fairfax Media, publisher of The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, in a series of stories last year of exposing his penis to a massage therapist and indecently propositioning her.

Chris Gayle Seeks to Cash in on Australia Court Win
Gayle is already offering his story for a starting price of US$300,000. © AFP

West Indies cricket superstar Chris Gayle is seeking to cash in on a court case win against an Australian media group, promising a tell-all interview -- but only if the price is right.

The all-rounder was accused by Fairfax Media, publisher of The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, in a series of stories last year of exposing his penis to a massage therapist and indecently propositioning her.

But a NSW Supreme Court jury ruled a defamation case in his favour late last month, finding the articles were motivated by malice.

A hearing on damages will be held at a later date, but Gayle is already offering his story for a starting price of US$300,000.

"I have a very interested (sic) successful story to tell!! It can be an exclusive 60mins interview or y'all just have to wait on my next book!," he tweeted to his 3.75 million Twitter followers Friday.

"It's about what transpired in court and behind the scenes in Australia, how they went to bigger heads to get me ban...

"How they want to use me as a scapegoat over a interview - I'll tell you what I do every day after court, believe me, when I break this down to y'all it will be like a movie! No holding back!

"Biding (sic) starts at US$300K for this interview! So much to say & I will!"

Fairfax published the allegations in the wake of an uproar after Gayle attempted to flirt with an Australian presenter on live TV, asking her out for a drink and telling her: "Don't blush, baby."

Speaking after the trial, Gayle said the case had been "very emotional".

"I'm a good man. I'm not guilty," he said.

Fairfax has yet to announce whether it will appeal the ruling.

Topics : West Indies Cricket Christopher Henry Gayle
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Chris Gayle is seeking to cash in on a court case win
  • Gayle was accused of exposing his penis to a massage therapist
  • Court jury ruled a defamation case in his favour late last month
Related Articles
West Indies Won't Play T20 Series In Pakistan Citing Security Concerns
West Indies Won't Play T20 Series In Pakistan Citing Security Concerns
Virat Kohli Joins Elite List Of Run Getters In Twenty20 Cricket
Virat Kohli Joins Elite List Of Run Getters In Twenty20 Cricket
Chris Gayle Wins Australia Masseuse Court Case
Chris Gayle Wins Australia Masseuse Court Case
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 09 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.