Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal Send Wishes On Children's Day

Premier Indian sports personalities Virat Kohli and Saina Nehwal conveyed warm wishes on occasion of the Children's Day. Children's Day is celebrated on November 14, the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru'. T he Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, who is currently enjoying a break ahead of the gruelling away tour to Australia, took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself along with some children. In the post, he wrote, "Great to meet these kids! Happy Children's day."

Saina Nehwal, on the other hand, posted her childhood picture and said, "Happy children's day .... Then in 2006 and now 2018."

In the day later, unseeded Saina will play against second seeded Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the first round of the Hong Kong Open 2018.

Kohli earlier maintained the top spot in latest ICC One-day International (ODI) rankings.

Kohli, who scored a three consecutive centuries during the recently-concluded ODI series against the Windies, now has 899 ranking points.

The 30-year-old Kohli had recently found himself in the middle of criticism after making the "leave India" remark to a cricket lover who confessed liking Australian and English batsmen over their Indian contemporaries.