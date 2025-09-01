Two of India's finest batters, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, face uncertainty over their international future, having already stepped away from T20Is and Test cricket. The duo announced their T20I retirements last year, hours after India lifted the T20 World Cup in the West Indies. Similarly, in June earlier this year, Rohit announced his Test retirement, and Kohli followed suit just a week later. While reports have suggested that both Kohli and Rohit want to play until the 2027 ODI World Cup, it is not known whether the two are in the team management's plans.

Recently, former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara was quizzed about the duo's future, but he suggested that both of them don't need any advice as they are the two most senior members on the team.

"I don't need to give any advice because they are some of the best players in white-ball cricket. Even if they are playing just one format, they are experienced enough to know what is expected of them," Pujara said during The Indian Express Idea Exchange.

Pujara added that Kohli and Rohit will automatically step away from international cricket once they feel they can no longer contribute to the team.

"They are such talented players. Look at the records Virat and Rohit have. They also know when the right time is for them to call it quits. They understand the level of commitment required, and if they are fit enough, they can carry on playing international cricket for a long time," he added.

Kohli and Rohit last played an ODI for India during the successful Champions Trophy campaign in March 2025. They are expected to be back during the upcoming tour of Australia, which could well be their final dance.

India's white-ball tour of Australia starts with the ODI series opener on October 19 at Perth Stadium and is followed by matches at Adelaide Oval and Sydney Cricket Ground on October 23 and 25, respectively. Batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma are expected to play in the ODI series, the only format they play internationally after stepping away from Tests and T20Is.

It will be followed by the five-match T20I series beginning on October 29 at Manuka Oval in Canberra, followed by games at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 31, Bellerive Oval in Hobart on November 2, Gold Coast Stadium on November 6, and The Gabba in Brisbane on November 8.