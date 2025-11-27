Former Indian cricket team batter Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law, Jeet Pabari, died by suicide at his residence in Rajkot on Wednesday. The 30-year-old was found at his home in Harihar Society and was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The police sent the body for postmortem and they have also started their investigation in the case. According to police officials, the body was discovered by family members in the morning, and he was then taken to a private hospital.ACP B.J. Chaudhary confirmed the developments and said that the police were investigating the matter.

“The family brought him to the hospital, where doctors confirmed his death. Police were informed thereafter,” he said.

He further stated that the residence was now part of an active crime-scene assessment.

“A forensic examination of the house will be carried out, and investigators will revisit the location once the family is in a condition to speak,” he said.

The officials also acknowledged that Pabari was involved in a legal matter after a woman filed a complaint against him about a year ago. It was alleged that Jeet developed a relationship with her on the pretext of marriage and later broke off the engagement. However, in this case, Jeet appeared before the police with an anticipatory bail.

The authorities also said that Pabari operated an import-export business and according to preliminary checks, he was not suffering from any financial difficulties or business disputes.

ACP Chaudhary explained that a detailed forensic review of the residence and statements from family members and other witnesses will be conducted by the police. They will also emphasise on establishing a clear timeline and understanding the circumstances surrounding the death.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)