Cheteshwar Pujara called time on an excellent India career on Sunday, at the age of 37. Pujara retired with 103 Test caps to his name, but last played for India over two years ago. As a result, he retires firmly out of the national setup and is unlikely to get a special farewell match. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has expressed his sadness at Pujara's unceremonious departure from Indian cricket, stating that he should've received a "dignified farewell" upon his retirement.

I can't help feeling a pang of regret at the retirement of Cheteshwar Pujara," Tharoor wrote in a post on his X account.

"Even if it was inevitable after his recent string of exclusions from the Indian team, and even if he has nothing left to prove, he deserved a little longer in the saddle and a dignified farewell worthy of his outstanding Test career for India," Tharoor said.

"When he was dropped, with typical gumption, he returned to the domestic scene and racked up a number of impressive scores. But the selectors had decided to move on, and one cannot blame him for deciding to throw in the towel," Tharoor added.

I can't help feeling a pang of regret at the retirement of @cheteshwar1. Even if it was inevitable after his recent string of exclusions from the Indian team, and even if he has nothing left to prove, he deserved a little longer in the saddle and a dignified farewell worthy of... pic.twitter.com/sOwotYcjH8 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 24, 2025

The question of a farewell was also a topic of discussion when legendary Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his Test retirement in the middle of the five-match series between India and Australia in December 2024, and, hence, did not get a farewell.

However, Ashwin refuted the need for any special farewell from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"I personally believe that there is nothing important in having a farewell match. I just want to be honest. Just think, if I get a farewell Test but I am not deserving of a place in the side, I will not be happy," Ashwin had said.

The talk of a possible farewell has also been rife with the future of veteran stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli up in the air. However, the duo are still playing ODI cricket for India.

In Pujara's case, he was possibly one of the victims of a transitional period for India, losing his long-held No. 3 position in India's Test batting order. Such was the level of Pujara's performances that he seemed an almost seamless heir to Rahul Dravid.

The 37-year-old amassed 7,195 runs in his 103 Tests, at an average of 43.60 over the course of his career.