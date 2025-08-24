Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Sunday. The veteran batter, who was considered the rock of Indian batting in Tests, took to social media to announce his decision, marking the end of an illustrious career. Pujara played 103 Tests for the Indian cricket team, but his final game came way back in 2023. BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia praised Pujara for personifying the "spirit of Test cricket" and thanked him for his contribution to the country and the sport.

“Cheteshwar Pujara's career is a shining example of perseverance and selflessness. He personified the spirit of Test cricket. His ability to grind opposition attacks and his immense powers of concentration made him the bulwark of India's batting. He showed that it was possible to succeed at the highest level while staying true to traditional values of the game. His commitment to Indian cricket, both at the international and domestic level, has been outstanding. We thank him for everything he has given to the game and to the country,” BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia said.

With 7195 runs at an average of 43.60, Pujara stands at eighth place in the all-time leading run-getters from India. He also amassed 21,301 runs in first-class cricket.

"As a little boy from the small town of Rajkot, along with my parents, I set out to aim for the stars and dreamt of being a part of the Indian cricket team. Little did I know then that this game would give me so much—invaluable opportunities, experiences, purpose, love, and above all a chance to represent my state and this great nation.

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field—it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket," Pujara posted.

(With PTI inputs)