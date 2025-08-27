Cheteshwar Pujara was one of the rare cricketers of his era to carve out a career as a Test match specialist, championing the five-day game during a generation that saw the rise and flamboyance of T20 cricket. However, despite all his success, Pujara has given one key advice to cricketers of the next generation - to not focus solely on Test cricket, but also white-ball cricket. Pujara has admitted that it is necessary to make an impression in tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL) to get into the Indian team, even in the Test format.

"Honestly, I wouldn't recommend any of the young players to just focus on the Test format because times are changing," Pujara said in an interview with India Today.

"Test cricket is not going anywhere; it is going to survive. But for a young player to get picked in Test matches, you need to perform well either in the IPL or in India's T20I and ODI squads. If you are not a good white-ball player, then the chances of getting into the Test team are very limited," was Pujara's cut-throat statement.

Unlike several of Team India's modern-day stars, Pujara famously does not boast a glittering IPL career.

Pujara made only 30 IPL appearances throughout the course of his career, and none since 2014, often going unsold in the auction.

But the 37-year-old, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Sunday, is not afraid to speak the truth regarding the reality of selection.

"There might be exceptions-an exceptional player from the Ranji Trophy might be picked-but such cases are rare. You need to be outstanding in the Ranji or Duleep Trophy to make it to the Test squad. The easier route, though, is through white-ball formats," Pujara said.

"The white-ball game is popular, and one needs to adapt to what lies ahead. The future is definitely white-ball cricket alongside Test matches," he added.

Pujara played only 5 ODIs and no T20Is for India during his career, but is one of only 12 Indians to play more than 100 Test matches.

"I would recommend a young player to aim to play all three formats. I missed out on the others, and I wouldn't recommend anyone else to make that choice. They should still aspire to play Test cricket-that's the ultimate format. If you are seeking respect and want to be regarded as the best cricketer, then you not only need to play, but excel in red-ball cricket," Pujara capped off.

Pujara amassed more than 7,000 runs across 103 Test matches, solidifying himself as India's undisputed No. 3 in Test cricket for a decade. His consistency ensured that India barely felt the impact of Rahul Dravid's retirement.