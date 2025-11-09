Former cricketer Priyank Panchal warned Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against trading all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Sanju Samson. In the recent past, media reports claimed that the two franchises may be working on a possible trade deal involving Jadeja and Samson. However, Panchal said that such a move will go completely against the core principles of the franchise. The Ranji Trophy stalwart said that CSK should not let go of a 'legend' who has 'served them so tirelessly'. Some media reports also claimed that RR wanted Dewald Brevis as part of the trade deal as well.

Trading Jadeja bhai for Sanju could be one of the bigger mistakes @ChennaiIPL could make. For a franchise known to sticking by their legends, they shouldn't be letting go of someone who's served them so tirelessly for so long, won multiple championships, and is an icon of team. — Priyank Panchal (@PKpanchal09) November 9, 2025

“Trading Jadeja bhai for Sanju could be one of the bigger mistakes @ChennaiIPL could make," Panchal wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“For a franchise known to sticking by their legends, they shouldn't be letting go of someone who's served them so tirelessly for so long, won multiple championships, and is an icon of team," he added.

Both Jadeja and Samson are valued at Rs 18 crore each, and the deal may already be nearing completion. However, Rajasthan Royals are reportedly not in favour of a direct player swap. They are said to be demanding the inclusion of an additional player, which could ultimately become a major obstacle in finalising the agreement, as per a Cricbuzz report.

The report stated that the Rajasthan Royals are reportedly demanding South African youngster Dewald Brevis, along with Jadeja, as part of the deal.

Brevis joined the Chennai Super Kings midway through last season as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh. The young South African batting prodigy quickly established himself as one of the top performers in the global franchise circuit. He also attracted a record bid from the Pretoria Capitals at the SA20 auction in September, with Jo'burg Super Kings, a CSK subsidiary, withdrawing just before the final winning bid.

CSK, however, are reportedly steadfast in their position, insisting they have no plans to include any additional player in the deal, particularly not Brevis. The franchise believes that Jadeja, arguably one of the best cricketers worldwide at present, is already a significant asset. The franchise have consulted the 36-year-old veteran all-rounder before starting the trade talks.

(With IANS inputs)