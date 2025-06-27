Two contentious television umpiring decisions contributed to the West Indies dismissal for 190 at tea on the second day of the first Test against Australia in Barbados on Thursday. Australia will start their second innings after the break, trailing by just 10 runs after they were bundled out for 180 on day one. Captain Roston Chase and wicketkeeper Shai Hope held the home side's innings together with a 67-run stand after they had slipped to 72 for five early on the second morning when debutant Brandon King was bowled for 26 offering no shot to seamer Josh Hazlewood.

However Chase, in his 50th Test and playing his first match in the traditional format for more than two years, was ruled leg-before to Australian counterpart Pat Cummins for 44 just after lunch by television official Adrian Holdstock even though the available television replays suggested the tall right-hander had edged the ball onto his pads.

Holdstock was again the focus of attention when Hope, on 48, appeared have been cleanly caught down the leg-side by a diving wicketkeeper Alex Carey to give medium-pacer Beau Webster his second wicket.

Hope seemed equally convinced as he was almost in the players' pavilion as repeated replays of the dismissal gave a strong indication that the ball had touched the ground as Carey attempted to complete the catch. Holdstock nevertheless upheld the dismissal.

Mitchell Starc finished as the leading wicket-taker in the innings with three for 65, bowling tailender Shamar Joseph off his pads to add to the wickets of openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell in the final session of day one.

Hazlewood, Cummins and Webster took two wickets apiece while veteran spinner Nathan Lyson ended the innings when last man Jayden Seales could only find Webster at long-on, leaving Alazarri Joseph unbeaten on 23.

