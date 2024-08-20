The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has categorically denied the recent media reports suggesting that the dates for next year's ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan might be rescheduled. “It is disappointing that certain media outlets have misrepresented PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi's comments from yesterday's media interaction, misleadingly quoting him on the potential change of dates for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to security concerns, thus creating unnecessary sensationalism,” read the statement on their website. This news comes days after PCB confirmed that Pakistan's second Test against Bangladesh, set to start on August 30, has been shifted from Karachi to Rawalpindi due to the deployment of heavy construction equipment and the need to adhere to tight redevelopment schedules for the National Bank Stadium, which is being prepared for next year's ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, in consultation with the Bangladesh Cricket Board, had decided to move the second ICC World Test Championship fixture to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

“During the media talk, which is available on the PCB's official YouTube channel, the PCB Chair clearly stated that the redevelopment and redesign of the three designated stadia would be completed on schedule, ensuring readiness to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025,” it further added.

"The PCB Chair also mentioned that while some domestic matches may need to be shifted to facilitate uninterrupted construction work, this in no way pertains to the ICC Champions Trophy, which remains a priority for the PCB as a premier eight-team international event," he said.

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in two Test matches before turning their attention to October when they face England in three Tests in Pakistan, and Karachi is the venue for the second Test.

But with the game against Bangladesh being moved out of Karachi, signs are there for a similar move being made for the England game, though PCB has been non-committal.

“The PCB is fully committed to hosting a world-class ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at three of Pakistan's iconic venues, ensuring an unforgettable experience for our passionate cricket fans. In line with this commitment, the PCB has already submitted a draft schedule to the International Cricket Council (ICC), with the proposed dates spanning from 19 February to 9 March 2025,” concluded the statement.