Chamari Athapaththu will lead Sri Lanka in the Women's ODI World Cup later this month with the hope that the co-hosts would break the jinx of never having made the final of the prestigious event in the previous 12 editions. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced the 15-member squad for the eight-team tournament, being jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with the experienced trio of Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva and Anushka Sanjeewani adding depth to the side.

With 336 runs at 48 in eight matches including four half-centuries, Harshitha has been Sri Lanka's best batter this year while Dewmi Vihanga has topped the charts for the island nation with 11 scalps in four matches.

In eight ODIs this year, Sri Lanka have lost five, won two and one ended with no result. After losing to New Zealand 0-2 in an away series, Sri Lanka lost to India in the final of the ODI tri-series also involving South Africa, which they hosted earlier in May this year.

Sri Lanka will open their account against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India in Guwahati on September 30, following which they will head back to Colombo to play against defending champions Australia on October 4.

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi De Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (vc&wk), Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya.=

