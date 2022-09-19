Legendary India Women pacer Jhulan Goswami is playing her farewell series in England. The veteran pacer is set to retire after the ODI series against England. India men's team captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday paid tribute to the 39-year-old, who has played over 250 international matches for India, calling her a "stalwart" for the national team. He also recalled an instance when the two were at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) together when he was recovering from an injury and he had the chance to face up to her in the nets.

"I have only had few interactions with her, when I was injured at the NCA, she was also there and she was bowling to me," Rohit Sharma revealed in a press conference ahead of India's three-match T20I series against Australia at home.

"I was challenged with her inswingwer, it was good to see," Rohit said.

He was full of praise for the veteran pacer.

"I think she is one of India's stalwarts in terms of what she has done for the country, lead bowler for India. Whenever I have seen her play, she has always shown so much passion for the country, which is a good learning for all the young kids who are coming up and wanting to represent the country, whether it is women's cricket or men's cricket," Rohit Sharma said.

"I do not know how old she is, even at this age, she is running this hard and trying to knock the opposition out. It tells you something, it tells you about the passion she has," he added.

"I can only wish her the best for the future, you do not find a player like that everytime. She is once-in-a-generation player," Rohit said.

"Big, big congratulations on such a wonderful career. Mithali (Raj) and Jhulan are the ones who have taken Indian women's cricket to a different height. And the current team are trying to take that legacy forward, they are playing some good cricket which is very exciting to watch," he concluded.