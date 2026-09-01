Central Zone vs East Zone, Duleep Trophy 1st Semi-Final, Day 3 Live Updates: The Duleep Trophy semi-final between East Zone and Central Zone at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence enters Day 3 with nothing separating the two teams. Central Zone posted 266 in their first innings, driven by a crucial fightback from Rinku Singh (60) alongside lower-order contributions after early damage from Mukesh Kumar and Abhijit Sarkar, who claimed three wickets each. East Zone responded strongly with a blistering 161-run opening stand led by 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who smashed 92 off 81 balls, while Abhimanyu Easwaran contributed a solid 69 before a dramatic middle-order collapse. Harsh Dubey, with figures of 4/66, was the star with the ball for Central Zone as East Zone were bowled out for an identical total of 266. At stumps on Day 2, Central Zone were 45/3 in their second innings, leading by 45 runs, with Mukesh Kumar taking two early wickets to leave the contest finely balanced (Live Scorecard)

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