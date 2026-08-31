Central Zone vs East Zone, Duleep Trophy Semi-Final Live Score, Day 2: Batter Sooraryavanshi In Spotlight After Captaincy Stint
Central Zone vs East Zone, Duleep Trophy 1st Semi-Final Live: After impressing in the leadership role on Day 1, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be under the spotlight again as a batter on Day 2.
Central Zone vs East Zone, Duleep Trophy 1st Semi-Final Live Score Updates: Rinku Singh was the top-scoring batter for Central Zone with a 60-run knock off 88 balls, as East Zone bowled out Rajat Patidar's men for 266 on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy semi-finals. Aryan Juyal also contributed well with the bat, scoring 46 runs off 113 balls, but skipper Patidar failed to impress, managing just 12 runs before being bowled by Mukesh Kumar. For East Zone, Mukesh Kumar and Abhijit Sarkar were the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets each. East Zone also suffered a major injury scare on Day 1 when skipper Ishan Kishan was forced off the field for an extended period. His absence prompted 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to assume the captaincy duties on the field. On Day 2, Sooryavanshi will be back in the spotlight, this time with the bat in hand. (Live Scorecard)
East Zone vs Central Zone, Duleep Trophy
1 run, played towards point.
Four! Played towards point.
2 runs, played towards square leg.
No run.
No run, played towards covers.
No run.
No run.
No run, played towards covers.
Four! Played towards mid off.
No run.
1 run, played towards mid on.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards covers.
No run.
1 run, played towards fine leg.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
1 run, played towards fine leg.
No run, played towards mid on.
No run, played towards mid on.