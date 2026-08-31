Central Zone vs East Zone, Duleep Trophy 1st Semi-Final Live Score Updates: Rinku Singh was the top-scoring batter for Central Zone with a 60-run knock off 88 balls, as East Zone bowled out Rajat Patidar's men for 266 on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy semi-finals. Aryan Juyal also contributed well with the bat, scoring 46 runs off 113 balls, but skipper Patidar failed to impress, managing just 12 runs before being bowled by Mukesh Kumar. For East Zone, Mukesh Kumar and Abhijit Sarkar were the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets each. East Zone also suffered a major injury scare on Day 1 when skipper Ishan Kishan was forced off the field for an extended period. His absence prompted 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to assume the captaincy duties on the field. On Day 2, Sooryavanshi will be back in the spotlight, this time with the bat in hand. (Live Scorecard)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace