Central Zone vs East Zone, Duleep Trophy 1st Semi-Final LIVE Updates: Eyes will be on teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again when he takes the field in the Duleep Trophy semi-final for East Zone against Rajat Patidar's defending champions, Central Zone. The contest will take place at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru. Vaibhav scored only 8 runs in the quarter-final match that his side won by an innings and 210 runs. Sudip Kumar Gharami (146) and Shahbaz Ahmed (167) were the top scorers for East Zone. However, a much tougher test awaits them in the semi-final, where they will face the defending champions at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1. Central Zone have much stronger personnel, with Patidar leading the way and the likes of Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur and Saransh Jain posing a significant threat. (Live Scorecard)

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