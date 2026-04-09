Former India Test cricketer CD Gopinath, who was the last surviving member of India's historic first Test victory, passed away in Chennai at the age of 96, according to ESPNcricinfo. The 96-year-old was also India's oldest Test cricketer and the second oldest worldwide after Australia's Neil Harvey, who is 97 years and 183 days old. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) paid tribute following the death of CD Gopinath. In a post shared on X social media handle, TNCA wrote, "Rest in peace, CD Gopinath! A true pioneer of Indian cricket and the last surviving member of the historic team that scripted India's first-ever Test victory. Your legacy will forever be etched in the game's rich history."

Rest in peace, CD Gopinath! A true pioneer of Indian cricket and the last surviving member of the historic team that scripted India's first-ever Test victory. Your legacy will forever be etched in the game's rich history. #TamilNaduCricket #TNCA #TNCricket pic.twitter.com/DucL15zBOO — TNCA (@TNCACricket) April 9, 2026

Chingleput Gopinath was born on March 1, 1930, in Chennai, and he died at the age of 96 years and 39 days. A stylist with a wide range of strokes, Gopinath played 83 First Class matches. In 119 innings, the right-handed batter amassed 4259 runs at an average of 42.16. Gopinath had smashed nine centuries and 23 half-centuries with a highest score of 234 in first-class cricket.

Gopinath made his Test debut against England at the Brabourne Stadium in 1951 and played his last match against Australia at Eden Gardens in 1960. Batting at number eight, Gopinath made an unbeaten 50 in his first innings on Test debut, his highest score, and followed up with 42 in the second innings as India drew the match against England.

The fifth Test of his debut series was a landmark moment in Indian cricket, with India recording their first Test victory by an innings and eight runs at his home ground in Chennai. Gopinath made 35 in his only innings in that match.

Overall, in eight Test matches and 12 innings, Gopinath scored 242 runs at an average of 22, including one half-century. Following Gopinath's death, 95-year-old Chandrakant Patankar, who played one Test against New Zealand at Eden Gardens in 1956, is now India's oldest living Test cricketer.

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