Caribbean Premier League: Kieron Pollard Bowls No-Ball To Deny Evin Lewis 2nd Fastest Ton In Cricket History

Updated: 05 September 2017 16:44 IST

Pollard was severely criticised on social media for bowling a big no-ball with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots needing just one run to beat the Barbados Tridents. The 25-year-old Lewis was batting on 97 off 32 balls with captain Chris Gayle for company and the score at 129/0.

Kieron Pollard denied Evin Lewis the fastest ton in the CPL. ©

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard found himself at the centre of a huge controversy after he bowled a no-ball to deny opposition batsman Evin Lewis his century in the Caribbean Premier League match. Pollard was severely criticised on social media for bowling a big no-ball with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots needing just one run to beat the Barbados Tridents. The 25-year-old Lewis was batting on 97 off 32 balls with captain Chris Gayle for company and the score at 129/0. "It hurts (missing out on the ton), but hitting 97 not out off 33 balls? I'll take that any day," Lewis said in the post-match press conference.

Pollard's actions left cricket fans fuming.

If Lewis had got to this century in 33 balls, it would have been the second fastest in cricket history, just short of Gayle's 30-ball Indian Premier League ton in 2013.

Pollard's act was reminiscent of Suraj Randiv's infamous ball to Virender Sehwag in 2010, where he bowled a no-ball to leave the Indian opener stranded on 99.

Sehwag criticised Randiv's actions in the post-match press conference. Sri Lanka Cricket and off-spinner later apologised to Sehwag.

Topics : Kieron Adrian Pollard West Indies Cricket
