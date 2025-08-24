South Africa youngster Dewald Brevis is the talk of the town. The 22-year-old impressed in the latter half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, and has now set the stage on fire with his performances for South Africa in T20I cricket. Brevis earned the nickname 'Baby AB' during his under-19 days for the uncanny similarities in his batting style to that of South Africa great AB de Villiers. Now, Brevis has recalled the moment he met his idol for the first time, how star-struck he was, and his hilarious request upon meeting de Villiers.

"I will always remember that day, but basically, I met him once and asked him for a picture. That was a few days, actually, before I met him properly," Brevis said, speaking to SuperSport.

"So we were in Hazlewood Culture Club, a restaurant, with my brother and family. AB and his wife just walked past us and somehow I just stood there star-struck," Brevis recollected.

"I wanted to ask for a picture, but I didn't like it and I couldn't get it out. Then his wife told, 'AB, come AB, come for a picture," Brevis narrated.

However, Brevis would end up meeting de Villiers a few days later, and that's where he would make a unique request to the legendary South African batter.

"A few days later, a student in grade eight came running around and he told us, 'Listen, AB is here at the school.' We rush there and there's a queue and stuff, but we go through the queue and into the office.

"There's AB. Me, star-struck, skull star-struck. Basically, couldn't get any questions out. I asked, 'No, we are going to walk with you'," revealed Brevis.

That was when Brevis mustered up the courage to make his special request to de Villiers.

"AB, you can say no, but can I please have your number?" was what Brevis asked de Villiers, to which the latter obliged.

"Then, he gave me his number and I sent him a message a bit later, just to say thank you and anything, but I cannot remember the rest. Since that day, the lockdown came and we stayed in touch and that's basically how his mentoring and our relationship started," Brevis revealed.

Brevis slammed the second-fastest T20I century by a South African in the recently-concluded series against Australia. He also became the youngest South African to score a T20I hundred.