Australian David Warner is one of the most destructive batters in the sport of cricket, and his focus is now solely on piling on the run at the picturesque Harare Sports Club. But, be that as it may, Sikandar Raza is hopeful that one of the players from the Zimbabwe cricketing family can outperform the international stars at the second edition of the Zim Afro T10. Raza, who is hopeful that the second season will match up in terms of the high-quality of cricket that was on display in the inaugural edition, said, "We have attracted a lot more international cricketers, with the likes of David Warner, one of the main signings of the season this year. What T10 has done with the signings this year in all the six franchises, this is going to be a very exciting tournament for sure."

"But more importantly, what I'm looking for is that I'm really hoping and praying and wishing that it's a Zimbabwean who scores the most number of runs, takes the most number of catches, and takes the most number of wickets, because our the growth for Zimbabwean cricket in this tournament is very crucial and that's what I am looking forward to," the Zimbabwe captain asserted.

While Warner, along side the likes of Dawid Malan, James Neesham, Colin Munro and others are among the big signings, pacer Blessing Muzarabani is the only Zimbabwean to have been picked as the Global Icon for the NYS Lagos. And his national team skipper is mighty happy about that.

"Certainly, very happy with that, Blessing has done really well over the past year and he has suddenly earned that right to be a Global Icon as well. As long as there is Zimbabwean representation it makes me happy regardless of who that is. So, I'm really happy and proud of Blessing."

Raza, who was one of the standout performers in the inaugural edition of the fast paced and very exciting Zim Afro T10, said, "I know I am in a different team from last season, but the mentality is the same. To win the trophy and if I can contribute towards the winning of the trophy, that'll be the best thing. Cricket is a team game, but filled with individual brilliance and if I can contribute for the success of the team, it will go a long way."

Raza, who was striking it clean in practice, and sending it deep into the stands with relative ease, also had a message for the younger Zimbabwean players. "Enjoy as much as you can, and learn and grow as much as you can. Try and spend as much time as you can with the overseas players that are here, because they only here for 9-10 days. Try and learn as much as you can and you'll see that you can take this learning in your personal growth and that will help you to become a better cricketer."

One of the more well-travelled players in the international circuit currently, Raza believes the future for the T10 format is bright. Pat came the response as he said, "T10 is a format that can definitely take cricket to the Olympic Games."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)