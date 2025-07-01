Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have become a much powerful franchise than they were a few seasons ago. With signings like Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen, etc., the franchise has become one of the most feared sides in the T20 league. However, it isn't just the team's players that make it famous, but also its owners. Kavya Maran, a co-owner of the franchise, is often seen in the stands whenever the franchise plays. On a few occasions, Kavya was also spotted giving riveting speeches in the SRH dressing room.

Despite being an owner that is not from the entertainment or sporting industry, Kavya gets to feature quite a lot on television sets. In a candid interview, Kavya said that it's her passion of the game that sees her constantly capturing the cameraman's attention.

"Those are my raw emotions that you're seeing because my job has brought me to the point that I have to put myself out there. In Hyderabad, I can't do anything; I have to sit there. That's the only place I can sit. But even when I go to Ahmedabad or Chennai, and I'm sitting many feet away, somewhere in the box, the cameraman manages to find me. So, I understand how it becomes memes," she said in a chat with InsideSport.

Kavya Maran over the moon after the 1st wicket. pic.twitter.com/po6tl63VAb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 7, 2023

From tears of despair to jumps of ecstasy, through Kavya, fans get to witness all the emotions an avid Sunrisers Hyderabad supporter goes through.

"When it comes to Sunrisers, I genuinely wear my heart on my sleeve. I think when you put your heart and soul into something, you naturally tend to get very personally attached to its successes and failures," said Kavya, the ED & CEO of Sun TV Network and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

It was in 2016 that the franchise last managed to lift the IPL title. Since then, the franchise has only reached the final of the tournament twice, in 2018 and 2024. The pursuit of winning their second title, goes on.