Rohit Sharma opened up on India's 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy triumphs. From heartbreak to glory, Rohit's tenure had a mix of everything. The 38-year-old replaced Virat Kohli as India's all-format captain early in 2022. Rohit joined hands with the then head coach Rahul Dravid, who had succeeded Ravi Shastri in the aftermath of India's terrible T20 World Cup campaign in 2021. In a recent interaction, Rohit suggested that after failing to get over the line multiple times, decided to do something different, hinting towards a shift in mindset.

Rohit, who was recently axed as ODI captain by the BCCI, admitted that the collective effort from the entire team made things easy for him and Dravid, whose tenure came to an end after the victorious T20 World Cup campaign last year.

"It is not about one year of work or two years of work. We had come so close to winning that trophy many times (during the 2014 T20 World Cup finals against Sri Lanka and the 2016 T20 WC semis versus West Indies), but we could not quite get over the line. That is where everyone decided that we needed to do something different. One or two players cannot do it. You need everyone to buy into that thought. That was really good from the team, and that is something that helped me and Rahul Dravid, when we were planning for the T20 World Cup and then on to the Champions Trophy," Rohit said during the CEAT Cricket Ratings Awards in Mumbai.

The veteran batter will now be seen in action during the upcoming ODI series in Australia, starting October 19.

Rohit is an undisputed ODI all-time great, with 11,168 runs in 273 matches and 265 innings at an average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80, with 32 centuries and 58 fifties. He is India's fourth-highest ODI run-getter.

He has a fine ODI record in Australia, with 1,328 runs in 30 matches and innings at an average of 53.12 and a strike rate of over 90, peeling off five centuries and four fifties in the Aussie land with the best score of 171 not out.