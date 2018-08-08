"Buy One Get 2 Free," Tom Curran Jokes About Playing With Brothers Ben And Sam Curran In Same Team

Bowling all-rounder Tom Curran took to social media to express his view on playing for England with brothers Sam and Ben in the near future. He also applauded younger brother Ben for his prolific run in the ongoing season for Nottinghamshire 2nd XI. Tom wrote, "So proud of @bencurran17, what a year he is having! Had a great start to the season, followed up with 160 a couple of weeks ago, absolutely smashing it in the t20's and currently 116* still going as we speak. Can't wait for the day all 3 of us play together!!! @CurranSM"

In reply to his Tweet, fellow English cricketer Ben Duckett advised him to join the Northamptonshire Cricket Club. Tom, however took the advice as a joke and said, "Buy one get 2 free."

Tom has figured in two Tests for the England Sam is currently on national duty against India.

Sam also spearheaded the English bowling attack at Edgbaston to pick five wickets.

Ben, who has played for the Marylebone Cricket Club Young Cricketers and Nottinghamshire 2nd XI, is still to earn an England cap.