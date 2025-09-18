Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has added fuel to the fire surrounding the topic of legendary former India captain MS Dhoni consuming hookah with other members of the Indian team. Following up on earlier claims by former all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Tiwary has stated that some cricketers in the team, particularly those close to Dhoni, would join him in hookah sessions. Tiwary, who said that he had witnessed the activities from close quarters, also hinted at "buttering" done by certain players to become closer to the captain.

"We've seen from close quarters as well. There were sessions where hookah was taken and there were some players who were the close ones. There were some players, at that time, who were very smart to ensure some buttering was done to just get a little bit of help from the captain," Tiwary said in an interview with InsideSport.

Tiwary revealed that although the captain's door would be open for everyone, those closer to him would usually join him in consuming hookah.

"It wasn't compulsory for anyone to be there. Only the players who knew that the room was open for hookah went there," Tiwary said.

"Players who were smart enough or were in close quarters with the captain at that point of time were the ones who knew that the room was open for everyone," Tiwary added.

Tiwary played 12 ODIs and three T20Is at a time when Dhoni was the captain of the Indian team. His statements follow those made by Irfan Pathan, who had shared a story regarding the hookah culture in the Indian team around five years ago.

In a previous interview with Sports Tak, the former India international had taken a sly dig at Dhoni, saying he isn't someone who sets up hookah in someone's (Dhoni's) room to please him.