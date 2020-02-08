Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist will come out of retirement to captain the star-studded teams in a charity game to aid Australian bushfire relief at the Junction Oval, Melbourne, on Sunday. The T20 match was on Thursday moved from the Sydney Cricket Ground to Melbourne due to forecast torrential rain, forcing some players to drop out. The match will raise money for victims of the blazes which began in September and have left at least 33 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed. It was scheduled as a curtain raiser to the Twenty20 Big Bash League final, but with downpours expected, Cricket Australia (CA) said it would no longer be possible at the SCG. Instead, it will be played on Sunday at the smaller Junction Oval in Melbourne following a T20 clash between the Australia and England women's teams. Warne, Michael Hussey, and Michael Clarke were among those forced out due to prior commitments. Gilchrist will now captain one of the teams in Warne's absence with Australian Test skipper Tim Paine acting as coach. The Ponting team will be coached by Sachin Tendulkar.