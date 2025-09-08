Gujarat Titans (GT) wished their skipper Shubman Gill a very happy 26th birthday in grand style, with a spectacular projection in Ahmedabad lighting up the city. On the projection by GT, it was written, "Gujarat Ka Dil, Shubman Gill." The larger-than-life tribute was the highlight of the team's celebration, reflecting the skipper's special bond with Gujarat Titans supporters. Gill has been captaining GT for the past two seasons, making it to the playoffs this year following a finish in the bottom half of the table last year. He ended this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) as the fourth-highest run-getter with 650 runs at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of 155.88, including six half-centuries and a best score of 93*.

Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel also wished the India Test captain.

The 26-year-old is also the leading run-getter in the franchise's history, which won the title with Gill in their debut season back in 2022. With 2,449 runs in 60 matches, including four centuries and 16 fifties at a strike rate of almost 150, he is GT's top run-getter. He also won the 'Orange Cap' and 'Player of the Tournament' honours for his 890-run season in 2023, consisting of four centuries and four fifties. That year, GT finished as runners-up to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with Gill accomplishing the second-best tally in a single IPL season by a batter, next to Virat Kohli's 973 runs in the 2016 season for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Combining his runs with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from 2018 to 2022, Gill has already scored 3,866 runs in 118 matches at an average of 39.44 and a strike rate of 138.71, including four centuries and 26 fifties.

Also, Gill's Punjab and India teammate Abhishek Sharma, a very close friend of his since age-group cricket days, wished him a very happy birthday by humorously gifting him a red rose. He posted an Instagram story captioned, "Mubarka janamdin diya Gill saab (Birthday wishes to Gill)." Abhishek was seen smiling, with Gill hilariously trying to bury his head under his hand.

India's World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who played a crucial role in fine-tuning Gill's skillset as his mentor, also wished him on his official X handle, posting, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Gill saab. Here's to another year of smashing it around the park and raising the bar even higher, God bless and good luck for the Asia Cup! @ShubmanGill."

Since his debut, Gill has made 37 Test appearances, garnering 2,647 runs at an average of 41.35, with nine centuries and seven fifties in 69 innings. In 55 ODIs, the 26-year-old boasts a tally of 2,775 runs at an impressive average of 59.04, with eight centuries and 15 fifties. In 21 T20Is, Gill has managed 578 runs at 30.42, striking at almost 140, with a century and three fifties. He will return to the field on Tuesday while serving as T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav's deputy in the Asia Cup.