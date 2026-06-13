A batter from the Sooryavanshi family has hogged the limelight with his batting performance, but this time it's not Vaibhav. In fact, the player is his younger brother, Aashirwad. While Vaibhav has been making a name for himself on the international stage, Aashirwad has become the talk of the town with a superb century in a local practice match in Samastipur, Bihar. Aashirwad slammed a century (103 off 87 balls) while playing for Cricket Academy Tajpur. His knock was laced with 20 fours and one six, and his innings had a strike rate of 118.39.

After Aashirwad's fiery century, Vaibhav took to social media to congratulate his brother on the knock.

It is worth noting that Sooryavanshi has already earned his maiden India call-up following a sensational IPL 2026. He emerged as the top-scorer in the tournament with 776 runs to his name in 16 matches. He won the Orange Cap, beating the likes of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in the race.

As soon as Vaibhav earned his first India call-up on June 6, his village of Tajpur in Bihar's Samastipur district turned into a festive mood. His inclusion sparked jubilant scenes, with neighbours, relatives, and people from the village thronging to his home, distributing laddus and even bursting crackers.

With everyone gathering at Sooryavanshi's residence to congratulate his family and soak in the joy of him earning a spot in the Indian team, his father, Sanjeev Sooryavanshi, has since been on cloud nine.

"We were at home and were waiting for something good to happen. We were very happy when the announcement was made.

"Our entire family, people in the society and village came to our home to congratulate us. Everyone distributed sweets and laddus, while crackers were also burst. We are very, very happy. Vaibhav has worked very hard since childhood for this - his aim to play for the country. Today, he has got the reward of his hard work and will get the saubhagya (good fortune) to play for his country. We are very, very happy for him," Sanjeev Sooryavanshi, father of Vaibhav, told IANS in an exclusive conversation.

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