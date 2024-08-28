The Pakistan cricket team has come under a lot of fire after losing the first Test match against Bangladesh by 10 wickets in Rawalpindi. From team selection to the performances of the batters, various parts of Pakistan's game were heavily criticised by both fans and experts. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also blasted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headed by Mohsin Naqvi following the humiliating defeat. Imran took to social media to call the defeat "embarrassing" and accused the Naqvi-led PCB of "destroying" the sport in the country by appointing "favoured officials".

"Cricket is the only sport the entire nation watches with great interest on TV, but even that has been destroyed by powerful quarters who brought in an unqualified, favoured official to maintain their control," Imran Khan said, as quoted by his X account.

4. Mohsin Naqvi owns property worth five million dollars in Dubai under his wife's name. He is involved in the wheat procurement scandal and was behind the most fraudulent election in our country. What are his qualifications? Under him, the law-and-order situation across the… — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 27, 2024

"For the first time, we (Pakistan) didn't make it to the top four in the World Cup or the top eight in T20. And yesterday, we faced an embarrassing defeat against Bangladesh, setting a new low. Just two-and-a-half years ago, this team had defeated India by 10 wickets. What has happened in these two-and-a-half years that we lost to Bangladesh by 10 wickets? The blame for all of this collapse falls on one institution," he added.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan head coach Mudassar Nazar also called PCB officials a bunch of confused people, who do not learn from mistakes.

"The PCB is full of confused people and they are making mistakes after mistakes, leading to increasing problems in Pakistan cricket," Mudassar who also worked as Director of the National Academy, said.

(With PTI inputs)