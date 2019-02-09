 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Big Bash League: Daniel Vettori Quits As Brisbane Heat Coach

Updated: 09 February 2019 19:04 IST

Besides coaching the Virat Kohli-led RCB in the IPL, Daniel Vettori was also at the helm of Middlesex in the T20 Blast in England.

Big Bash League: Daniel Vettori Quits As Brisbane Heat Coach
Daniel Vettori guided the Brisbane Heat to the semifinal in 2016-17 edition. © Twitter

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) coach and New Zealand spin great Daniel Vettori has on Saturday announced his decision to part ways with Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Brisbane Heat. Vettori, who guided the Brisbane Heat to the semifinal in 2016-17 edition, has been in charge of the franchise for four years. Vettori's exit comes days after his former New Zealand teammate Brendon McCullum announced his BBL retirement from the same franchise. "After careful consideration over the past few weeks, I have decided not to seek a contract renewal as head coach of the Brisbane Heat," Vettori said. 

"I informed the General Manager of my decision prior to the game against Melbourne Stars at the MCG and that was accepted by the club. I told the playing group and coaching and support staff of my decision before last night's match.

"I have loved my time at Brisbane, firstly as a player and then as coach, and the experience of being part of the growth of the BBL has been personally rewarding," he added.

Besides coaching the Virat Kohli-led RCB in the IPL, the left-arm spinner was also at the helm of Middlesex in the T20 Blast in England.

Last week, Brendon McCullum announced his retirement from the Australian T20 league. Having retired from the international cricket in 2016, McCullum told his teammates at Brisbane Heat of the decision following a six-wicket win against Adelaide Strikers on Sunday.

However, 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman McCullum will continue playing in other T20 leagues before beginning his career as a coach.

Comments
Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore New Zealand Cricket Team Brendon McCullum Daniel Vettori Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Vettori announced his decision to part ways with BBL franchise
  • He was in charge of the franchise for four years
  • Vettori's exit comes days after McCullum announced his BBL retirement
Related Articles
IPL 2018: AB De Villiers Fit, Quinton De Kock To Miss Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2018: AB De Villiers Fit, Quinton De Kock To Miss Royal Challengers Bangalore's Game vs Chennai Super Kings
Sachin Tendulkar Showers Praise On Rangana Herath After Spinner Creates History
Sachin Tendulkar Showers Praise On Rangana Herath After Spinner Creates History
Virat Kohli Has Transformed Yuzvendra Chahal Into A Brave Bowler, Says Daniel Vettori
Virat Kohli Has Transformed Yuzvendra Chahal Into A Brave Bowler, Says Daniel Vettori
IPL 2017, RCB vs RPS: Daniel Vettori Defends Decision To Drop Chris Gayle
IPL 2017, RCB vs RPS: Daniel Vettori Defends Decision To Drop Chris Gayle
IPL 2017: Brendon McCullum Brilliantly Trolls AB de Villiers, RCB Ahead Of Opener Against SRH
IPL 2017: Brendon McCullum Brilliantly Trolls AB de Villiers, RCB Ahead Of Opener Against SRH
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 104
Last updated on: 05 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.