India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar recorded the most wickets in the powerplay in the history of the T20I format. Bhuvneshwar achieved this feat during the first T20I against Ireland in Dublin at Malahide Cricket Club Ground on Sunday. He dismissed Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie on the fifth delivery of the innings and completed his 34th powerplay wicket in T20I. With this wicket, the Indian pacer surpassed former West Indies spinner Samuel Badree and New Zealand pacer Tim Southee who have claimed 33-wicket each.

Coming to the match, Blistering knocks by Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya guided Team India to a seven-wicket over Ireland, in a rain-curtailed first T20I of the two-match series, here at Malahide Cricket Club Ground on Sunday.

After heavy rain, the assigned 20 overs were reduced to 12 per side with revised conditions. The powerplay was from one to four overs with only three bowlers who can bowl two overs and two bowlers could bowl three overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped one wicket and conceded 16 runs in his entire three-over spell.

Hooda smashed 47 runs off 29 balls while Hardik played a knock of 24 runs off 12 balls, and helped Team India to chase down the target of 109 runs in just 9.2 overs, with seven wickets in hand.

For Ireland, Craig Young was the pick among the bowlers as he scalped two wickets while Joshua Little settled with one.

Promoted

Earlier in the first innings, Harry Tector's unbeaten 64 guided Ireland to 108/4 against India. while for visitors Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, and Avesh Khan scalped one wicket apiece.

With this win, India have taken a lead by 1-0, in the two-match series and both the teams will be squaring off for the second T20I on Tuesday.