On choosing between KL Rahul, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan as a wicketkeeper for World Cup, 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal has said, "It is quite a debate. The thing with Rahul is that he has just recovered, he will play matches, we will get to know about his form. Maybe we can send two wicketkeepers for the World Cup, KL Rahul and Ishan. Ishan is playing really well and has made a case for himself. We will see how Rahul plays. According to me, the team management will go with Rahul."

Ishan was named as the 'Player of the Series' against West Indies in ODIs as he scored 184 runs in three matches with half-centuries in all of the games. Ishan has smashed a double century and six fifties in 16 ODI innings, in which he has scored 694 runs at an average of 46.26, with a strike rate above 107.

Rahul's absence has left a big void in the middle order, where Rahul boasts of some really solid numbers. Following Pant's accident and some disappointing performances at the top of the order, Rahul was being used as a number-five batter. In 18 ODIs he has played as a number five batter, he has scored 742 runs at an average of 53.00 and a strike rate of 99.33. He has one century and seven half-centuries in this position, with the best score of 112.

On a concluding note, the former all-rounder said that India can make a comeback during the T20I series against West Indies.

"Team can make a comeback. The series consists of five matches. West Indies is a good T20I side and they have a style suited to the format. They can give India a tough time. India has to be really careful about it," said Madan.

India have lost the first two T20Is against West IOndies The second T20I between India and West Indies will take place at Guyana on Sunday. India is 0-1 down in the series of five matches.