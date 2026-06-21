Ben Stokes will return as England captain for next week's third and deciding Test against New Zealand in Nottingham, England head coach Brendon McCullum announced Sunday. Stokes was stood down from England's 253-run defeat by New Zealand in the second Test at the Oval for breaching a team curfew following his side's win in the series opener at Lord's. But McCullum, speaking after his native New Zealand levelled the three-match series on Sunday, said: "Ben will be back. He'll be back as captain."

Although absent from England duty in south London, all-rounder Stokes was permitted to play for Durham and the 35-year-old scored 95 against Northamptonshire in the domestic County Championship on Saturday.

But on Sunday, before play started, both Stokes and Surrey paceman Gus Atkinson, also dropped by England this week for his part in the curfew breach were both removed from their respective county matches in the clearest sign yet they were being primed for a Test recall next week.

McCullum confirmed Stokes would return as England skipper at Trent Bridge by telling reporters at the Oval: "Ben will be back. He'll be back and he'll be captain.

"I think everyone is excited about that, especially after seeing him hit some form for Durham," former New Zealand captain McCullum added.

"I've been speaking to Ben every single day since we had the incident and my assessment was that I was worried about him. To see him go out there and play some cricket and look like he was enjoying himself is really positive."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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