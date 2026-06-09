Ben Stokes' position as England cricket captain is in jeopardy after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) officials announced that he was being investigated for a nightclub incident, along with teammate Gus Atkinson, reportedly involving a Saracens rugby player. Both Stokes and Atkinson are facing a probe by the board for breaking team rules in the early hours of Monday morning following England's win in the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's. It is the latest controversy concerning the England team following a tour of Australia where the side faced allegations of a drinking culture during a 4-1 Ashes series loss concluded in January.

It has been reported that neither Stokes nor Atkinson was hurt in the incident, which also involved players from Saracens rugby club as part of their end-of-season celebrations. However, there was a clear 'breach of protocols' as far as the ECB is concerned. In fact, the breach is serious enough for the board to consider removing Stokes as the captain.

If Stokes is stripped of the captaincy, vice-captain Harry Brook -- already the skipper of England's white-ball teams -- could be given the charge to lead the side in next week's second Test across London at the Oval.

This would represent a remarkable reversal for Brook, who was fined and censured for late-night drinking and clashing with a nightclub bouncer before captaining England in a one-day international in Wellington in October.

"The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first Men's Test against New Zealand," the governing body said in a statement issued Monday. "Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place. We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course."

The 'Incident' With Rugby Player

Britain's Daily Telegraph reported players from Saracens, who compete in English rugby union's top-flight Prem, were also present for the London club's end-of-season party. Saracens subsequently issued a statement confirming an academy player had been involved in an incident in the early hours of Monday.

"We are aware of an incident involving an academy player connected to Saracens," it said. "The club is currently establishing the full facts and is in contact with the relevant authorities and individuals involved. Once this process is complete, the matter will be reviewed and addressed appropriately. We will make no further comment at this time."

Stokes led England as they thrashed New Zealand by 115 runs on Sunday with more than a day to spare in their first Test match since their Ashes humiliation, Surrey paceman Atkinson helping finish things off with a second-innings haul of 5-30.

Brook's clash in Wellington led England to impose a midnight curfew on all players and staff, which is understood to still be in place.

"Beer with the boys"

During the Australia tour, the England squad's conduct during a mid-series break in the coastal town of Noosa came under particular scrutiny, with a video of opening batsman Ben Duckett in an apparent state of intoxication posted on social media. England director of cricket Rob Key, who investigated the squad's behaviour in Noosa, denied the team had a drinking culture -- as did head coach Brendon McCullum.

Following the conclusion of the Ashes, details of the incident involving Brook in October were revealed.

Brook claimed to have been alone at the nightclub in Wellington, only for it to emerge he was alongside teammates Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue.

The midnight curfew was first imposed for England's white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in January and the T20 World Cup that followed, both when Brook was captain.

Stokes turned 35 during the first Test, and after England went 1-0 up in a three-match series, he said: "I'm not going to lie, I'm very happy that we've won this week. I knew how big this game was in terms of the result and how it was going to be perceived externally if it didn't go well.

"I won't be really happy until I get to share a beer with the boys."

In 2017, Stokes was involved in an incident outside a nightclub in Bristol, southwest England, that led to him being charged with affray.

With AFP Inputs

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