With the successful end of the T20 World Cup 2024 mission, where Rohit Sharma and Co. ended India's 11-year drought is over for an ICC title. The next major targets for the side are the 2025 Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship final, for which Rohit Sharma and Co. are already gearing up. Those two tournaments will be crucial for veterans like Rohit and Virat Kohli, who have already retired from T20Is. Ahead of the T20 World Cup, the BCCI had mandated players who have national team ambition to compete in domestic tournaments.

Now, BCCI have gone a step ahead, according to a report by news agency PTI. However, there are three exceptions.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has made it clear that even star cricketers must make themselves available for domestic engagements when they are free from national duty. But exceptions will be made for the likes of Rohit, Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The BCCI would, however, want all the other Test specialists to play at least one if not a couple of Duleep Trophy games in August as a precursor to the Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

"This time there is no zonal selection committee for Duleep Trophy. Only national selection committee will pick Duleep teams.

"All Test team contenders will be picked. For Rohit, Virat and Bumrah, it will be their choice if they want to play or not," the source added.

The Test series mentioned will be the first two series under Gautam Gambhir's coaching.

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn expressed happiness at Gautam Gambhir's appointment as Team India's head coach.

"I am a big fan of Gautam Gambhir. I love his aggression. He is one of the few Indians I ever played against who came back at you, and I like that. I think he is going to take that into the dressing room with guys like Virat and some of the other senior players who might not play as big a part anymore. I am not too sure. Not just in India, but in world cricket, we need guys who are a little bit more aggressive and play the game a little bit harder," he said.

