The 21st Apex Council Meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be held on December 18. However, BCCI still hasn't announced the venue and time of the meeting. According to a release from BCCI, the Agenda of the meeting are: Confirmation of Minutes of the 20th Apex Council Meeting, Discussion on Sponsorship for BCCI Matches, Update on the appointment of a Service Provider for Video Equipment to cover domestic matches, and To consider any other business which the Chairperson may consider necessary to be included in the agenda.

India recently hosted the ODI World Cup 2023 which saw plenty of records being broken. However, it also recorded a total of 1,250,307 spectators who watched the 48 games at the grounds in India, surpassing the previous record of the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand of 1,016,420 spectators.

Team India displayed a stellar performance in the recently concluded prestigious tournament and maintained a 10-match winning streak. However, they failed to clinch a win in the final game against Australia.

The previous Apex Council meeting of BCCI was held on July 7 in Mumbai. In which the apex body of Indian cricket discussed about many topics including the concept of the Impact Player in the Syed Mushtaq Ali.

