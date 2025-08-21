The BCCI is all set to introduce the 'rugby-centric' Bronco Test in order to maintain a high level of fitness among the Indian cricket team players, according to Indian Express. The Bronco Test involves multiple shuttle runs of 20 metres, 40 metres and 60 metres. The report claimed that the suggestion was made by Indian team's strength and conditioning coach Adrian le Roux who wants the pacer to clock more running miles. Head coach Gautam Gambhir was reportedly on the same page regarding the fitness test and this decision was taken following the fitness issues during the five-match Test series against England.

The BCCI already has the Yo-Yo Test and a 2-kilometre time trial as fitness tests for top cricketers. The report added that some of the top players have already taken the Bronco Test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

“The Bronco Test has been introduced at the Centre of Excellence. Some of India's contracted players have travelled to Bengaluru and have taken the test. The Bronco Test is being used to ensure there are clear fitness standards. Also, it was noticed that Indian cricketers, more so the fast bowlers, were not running enough and spending too much time in the gym. Players have been told that they will have to do more running,” a source said.

The Bronco Test starts with a 20-metre shuttle run, followed by a 40m one and a 60m run. Any player is required to complete five sets of this series without taking any break.

According to the report, the Indian cricket team players have been asked to complete the test in 6 minutes.

There has been a lot of chatter surrounding the fitness levels of the India fast bowlers with only Mohammed Siraj playing all the five Test matches against England.