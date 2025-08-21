The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended the contract of chief selector Ajit Agarkar till June 2026, according to a report by Indian Express. There was some chatter regarding his future but the BCCI decided to put their trust in the former Indian cricket team star. During his tenure, India went on to win the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025. The report further claimed that Agarkar's contract was renewed by the BCCI ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

“Under his tenure the Indian team had won titles and had seen transition (of the Tests and T20) too. The BCCI had extended his contract till June 2026 and he had accepted the offer a few months back,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

Earlier, Agarkar provided clarity on the management of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, emphasising the team's long-term focus on keeping him fit and available for marquee events.

"I don't think there's any written plan at the moment," Agarkar said while addressing Bumrah's workload.

"Obviously, there's been a nice break after the England series as well. The team management, the physios, or the people concerned are always in touch. It's not just now. Even before his injury, we've tried to look after him because we know how valuable he is," he added.

Agarkar underlined that while international cricket treats every game as important, Bumrah's availability is especially crucial during high-profile tournaments.

"Clearly, we want him available for all the big games. I know international cricket, every game is a big game, but there are World Cups, there are Champions Trophies or big series like England or Australia, where you want him available all the time," he said.

On Bumrah's injury struggles in recent years, Agarkar stressed the extra attention given to his workload management.

"Most fast bowlers are monitored, and yes, because he's picked up an injury over the last two or three years, there's extra care taken on how unique and how special he is, and it won't change. It won't change whether it's this series or maybe the next six months," he added.

The chief selector further added that the call on Bumrah's participation will continue to depend on inputs from the medical team.

"As we go along, how he's feeling, when we require him as a team, which is probably the most important thing and along with the physios and the trainers, those things are monitored anyway, but we hope that he's available more often than not," he said.

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

