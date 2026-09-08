The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the appointment of Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT as Associate Partners for India Home Cricket for a two-season period, commencing with India's upcoming home series against the West Indies and running through March 2028. "The three new partnerships have a combined deal value of over Rs 130 crore, representing a 44% increase over the previous cycle," said a statement from the BCCI.

"The partnerships further broaden the BCCI's commercial portfolio, bringing together leading brands across the beverage, insurance and AI technology sectors and creating new opportunities to connect with cricket fans. They reflect the versatility of Indian cricket as a platform for businesses to build visibility, reach consumers and engage with a large and passionate fan base."

Commenting on the announcement, BCCI President Mr Mithun Manhas said: "India's home season continues to be a valuable and sought-after sporting property in the country, and the signing of Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT is a strong endorsement of the strength of the Indian cricket ecosystem. The big increase in the combined value of these partnerships is particularly encouraging. It reflects the trust that leading brands have in the reach, engagement and commercial potential that comes with being associated with the BCCI.

"Each brings a distinct brand and proposition to Indian cricket, and we look forward to working with them to build strong associations that create greater value for all stakeholders."

BCCI Honorary Secretary Mr Devajit Saikia said: "The significant growth in the value of our home-season partnerships reflects the strength of the property and the confidence that brands have in the BCCI and Team India. A 44% increase in the combined deal value, with the latest partnerships valued at over Rs 130 crore, is a significant achievement and demonstrates the strong demand for association with Indian cricket.

"Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT represent three very different and exciting categories, and their association highlights the diverse opportunities that our home season offers. We are pleased to welcome them as Associate Partners and look forward to working with them to create new ways to engage with fans and enhance their experience of Indian cricket."

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